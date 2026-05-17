3 people killed, several others injured after driver crashes into crowd in Oakland, California

OAKLAND, Calif. — Three people were killed and several others were injured after a driver crashed into multiple cars and pedestrians late Saturday night in Oakland, California, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m., according to officials.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others were injured, the Oakland Fire Department said. Two of those injured were in critical condition. The driver involved in the crash was also injured, though officials described those injuries as minor.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about what led to the crash, and the driver’s identity was not made public.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.