49ers add veteran DB Logan Ryan for stretch run as they eye NFC's No. 1 seed

Fresh off asserting their dominance over the fellow Super Bowl-hopeful Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers are looking to upgrade.

The 49ers signed veteran defensive back Logan Ryan on Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Ryan confirmed the news on social media with a message for his new team: "Bang Bang Niner Gang."

Ryan, 31, will provide depth in the defensive backfield after the loss of S Talanoa Hufanga to an ACL tear in November. A 10-season NFL veteran, Ryan has played for the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played cornerback for the Patriots on two Super Bowl teams and started in New England's Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan most recently played for the Bucs in 2022, where he played in nine games including six starts at safety. In his 10 seasons, Ryan's recorded 19 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles and 98 passes defended.

He projects to play a backup role San Francisco in addition to providing a veteran presence with championship experience on a team seeking a Super Bowl title. Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown has taken Hufanga's place in the starting lineup.