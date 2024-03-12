Aaron Jones to reportedly sign with Vikings on a 1-year, $7 million deal

Aaron Jones will reportedly be staying in the NFC North as he is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikinga, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. It will be a one-year, $7 million contract for the 29-year-old running back.

Jones was available after the Green Bay Packers released him after signing Josh Jacobs to take over their starting running back job.

The Packers tried to bring Jones back but he was scheduled to make $12 million in salary and bonuses next season, plus was carrying a salary cap hit of $17 million-plus. He was asked to take a pay cut — a second one after a a $5 million one last season — and Jones refused.

Once those talks broke down, Jones, who has played all seven of his NFL season in Green Bay, was informed he would be released and Jacobs was signed.

"It is certainly one of the hardest decisions we've had to make in my time with the Packers and not one taken lightly," said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in a statement. "He has not only had a significant impact on the field and in the locker room, but he is one of the most beloved players in the community."

Splitting the Packers' backfield last season with A.J. Dillon, Jones carried the ball 142 times and picked up 656 yards on the ground and found the end zone twice in 11 games. In the air, he recorded 30 receptions for 233 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Jones has historically enjoyed playing against his new team in his career. His 847 rushing yards in 11 games against Minnesota are his most against any NFL opponent.

The Vikings were looking to improve their running back depth chart after releasing Alexander Mattison last week. Ty Chandler is expected to provide a change of pace in the backfield.