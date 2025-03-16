Akron wins MAC tournament, earns March Madness bid by beating Miami on last-second layup

Akron is heading to the big dance after a wild finish in the MAC tournament final. The Zips defeated Miami (OH) 76-74 on a last-second layup to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

The RedHawks led throughout most of the game, going up by as many as 18 points before Akron launched a comeback in the final minutes of the game. With the game tied at 74-all, Zips forward Amani Lyles got a long pass down the court to guard Nate Johnson, who hit a game-winning layup with two seconds left on the clock.

NATE JOHNSON SENDS AKRON DANCING 🚨



His game-winner wins the MAC title for the Zips

Johnson led the team in scoring with 22 points and five assists, while Lyles added six points and 14 rebounds. Miami guard Peter Suder led the team with a game-high 24 points, but it wasn't enough for the win.

With the last-second victory, Akron will advance to the NCAA tournament on an automatic bid for the second straight year, after winning the MAC conference tournament last year as well. The Zips have made it to March Madness seven times since joining Division I in 1980, but have not advanced past the first round.