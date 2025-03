Alabama's outburst against BYU in the Sweet 16 is one for the record books.

With his ninth 3-pointer of the game Thursday night, Alabama's All-America guard Mark Sears pushed the Crimson Tide to 22 for the game, a new record for 3-pointers in the NCAA tournament.

Alabama is making it RAIN from deep setting the NCAA record for most threes in a NCAA tournament game 🔥



This story will be updated.