Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore not giving up after Timberwolves sale falls through: 'It is now personal'

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore aren’t done just yet.

After the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx fell through earlier this week, the pair are committed to landing the franchises no matter how long it takes.

"It is now personal," Rodriguez said Friday, via The Athletic . "We can be in this [fight] for years, 10 years, whatever. We're not going to let go."

"We will use every ounce of effort here to enforce the contract that Glen [Taylor] broke." Lore added. "So that means time, capital, whatever means necessary."

TWolves, Lynx ‘no longer for sale’

Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor announced suddenly this week that, after years of negotiations and partial acquisitions, that the two teams were no longer for sale and that he was keeping controlling interest of the franchises.

Lore and Rodriguez currently own 40% of the teams after agreeing to purchase them for $1.5 billion in 2021. They purchased a 20% stake right away and had three future options in the deal that would eventually give them full control of the teams in subsequent years. They had 90 days to complete the final step of the sale of 40% of the team after informing Taylor in December that they were going to increase their stake to 80%, which would have given them controlling ownership.

Instead, Taylor claimed they missed a deadline.

"I don't need the money, so I think I'll just keep running it and enjoy it," Taylor said.

Taylor’s announcement on Wednesday was described by Rodriguez and Lore as a “nuclear bomb” that took them completely by surprise. They thought they had fulfilled the obligations of their contract with Taylor to purchase another 40% of the teams.

The duo think that Taylor is opting to back out now because the value of the franchise has gone up significantly in recent years as the Timberwolves have gotten better. They currently sit in second in the Western Conference standings. By comparison, the Phoenix Suns were sold for about $4 billion in 2022.

"It's just bad faith that you have a deal and a contract, and then because you're able to get more money, you just decide I don't want the contract anymore," Lore said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune . "That's just bad faith. It's not being a good person, a good partner, a good human. You just don't do that. It's sort of like honor. It's honor a little bit. You made a deal and then you honor it because you have integrity."

Lore and Rodriguez said that they were told they can’t come to the Target Center, access team facilities or communicate with players or team staff anymore, either, though Taylor denied that and simply called them “limited partners.”

"It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money," Lore said, via The Athletic.

Based on how long the sale has taken to complete in the first place, and how quickly it fell apart, it's not likely that this feud is going to be resolved quickly.

But both Lore and Rodriguez are committed for the long haul, whatever it takes.