Alyssa Thomas records another historic triple-double to lead Sun past Sky

Alyssa Thomas made history on Sunday afternoon.

The Connecticut star dropped her sixth career triple-double in the Sun’s 96-72 win over the Chicago Sky. That marked her second triple-double in just five days, the shortest span between triple-doubles by a single player in the regular season in WNBA history.

She also surpassed Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker for the most regular season triple-doubles in league history.

Thomas has recorded all of her triple-doubles in the past calendar year. After recording a pair during the regular season last summer, Thomas had back-to-back triple-doubles in Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals. That made her the first to ever hit that mark in a Finals game, and the first player in league history to record consecutive triple-doubles.

Then on Tuesday, Thomas had 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in their win over the Seattle Storm. That was her third regular season triple-double, bringing her even with Ionescu and Parker.

On Sunday, Thomas finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in Connecticut’s blowout win at Mohegan Sun Arena.

"I want to win," Thomas said Sunday, via ESPN . "We're still trying to bring a championship here. We just continue to grind it out each and every day.

"My name might be on [the record] but a lot of credit goes to my teammates. So far this year, I feel like it's been the easiest for me with the way they're knocking down shots."

Thomas, 31, is in her 10th season with the Sun. She entered Sunday’s game averaging 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists this season. Only Satou Sabally and Breanna Stewart are averaging more rebounds per game than Thomas this season, and only Courtney Vandersloot is averaging more assists.

The Sun, who have won four straight, hold a 12-3 record and lead the Eastern Conference. Only the Las Vegas Aces hold a better record at 12-1.