An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the USGS says

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Survey said Monday.

People reported feeling it strongly across the Los Angeles area. A medical building shook and residents said glasses and dishes rattled in many places.

The quake comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude temblor hit southern California and was also widely felt in Los Angeles. That quake caused no injuries or major damage.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

Monday’s quake was centered near the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, about 7.5 miles (12.1 kilometers) below the surface.

