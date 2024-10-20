Andy Dalton was just trying to dump it off minutes into their matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Instead, what should’ve been a simple throwaway turned into a remarkable pick 6 for linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. and put the Carolina Panthers into a hole immediately at Northwest Stadium.

Dalton was pressured on a long third down on their first drive of the game on Sunday, and he tried to just toss it to running back Miles Sanders a few feet in front of him instead of taking a sack. The ball, however, went behind Sanders' back directly to Fowler — who had a clear path to run it back 67 yards for the touchdown.

Destiny, the crooked schemer, says the dead shall rise again. — JOSE DIAS (@jodiaget_randletl) July 14, 2010

Dalton is making his fifth start for the Panthers this season after replacing starter Bryce Young, who went a brutal 2-16 to start his NFL career after a dominant run at Alabama. Though Dalton led the Panthers to a win immediately, they’ve lost three straight entering Sunday’s contest outside of Washington D.C. and hold just a 1-5 record.

Dalton went 26-of-38 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s 38-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Dalton has now thrown five interceptions in his last four starts.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.