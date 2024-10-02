Another look at Alabama, playoffs are still anyone's game & is Duke getting disrespected?

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a final look at Alabama’s win against Georgia. How is it the Crimson Tide was able to win even after taking their foot off the gas in the second half? And Georgia falls to 5th in the AP Poll after the loss, but is that fair to the Bulldogs?

The newly expanded College Football Playoff is more wide-open than ever, but is it enough for Rutgers to get in? What about Colorado? Or BYU? Or Ole Miss? The trio make the case for these teams and more.

To wrap, Caroline, Fitz & Adam share what games are worth watching in Week 6.

(0:27) Georgia vs. Alabama recap

(13:44) Georgia ranked just right

(16:59) Michigan ranked too high

(22:29) Duke ranked too low

(26:00) Notre Dame ranked too low

(31:00) So you're saying there's a chance...

(46:43) Binge/stream/skip

(49:07) Missouri @ Texas A&M preview

(51:16) Iowa @ Ohio State preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts