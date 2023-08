The Indianapolis Colts are throwing rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson straight into the fire. The team officially named Richardson the starter for the regular season.

The news comes four months after the Colts took Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Per Shane Steichen - Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/DVIPvBbPmV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 15, 2023

