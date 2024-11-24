AP Top 25: Indiana falls to No. 10 after loss at Ohio State

Indiana fell five spots in the AP Top 25 after its loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

The Hoosiers went from No. 5 to No. 10 after their 38-15 loss. Ohio State scored 31 straight points to take a 31-7 lead and cruised to the victory.

The Buckeyes stayed at No. 2 in the AP poll behind Oregon. The 11-0 Ducks were off in Week 13 and are now the only undefeated team at the top level of college football after Notre Dame's win over Army. Notre Dame moved up to No. 5 behind Texas and Penn State after the win.

Georgia clinched a spot in the SEC title game with the chaos in the SEC on Saturday. The Bulldogs are at No. 6 ahead of Tennessee, Miami, SMU and Indiana in the back half of the top 10.

Georgia will play the winner of Texas at Texas A&M for the SEC crown. Texas A&M lost 43-41 to Auburn in four overtimes on Saturday night and fell to No. 20.

Alabama dropped to No. 13 after losing 24-3 at Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide are two spots ahead of Ole Miss as the Rebels lost 24-17 at Florida. Both Florida and Oklahoma became bowl-eligible with those wins.

Arizona State is the top Big 12 team in the AP poll at No. 14. The Sun Devils beat BYU at home on Saturday afternoon and are in the Big 12 title game with a win over Arizona in Week 14. Iowa State is at No. 17 after beating Utah. BYU is at No. 19 and Colorado is at No. 23.

All four of those ranked teams are tied atop the conference at 6-2 with a week to play. If they all finish 7-2 — all four teams will be favored — then the Sun Devils will play Iowa State for the title.

AP Top 25

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Texas (10-1)

4. Penn State (10-1)

5. Notre Dame (10-1)

6. Georgia (9-2)

7. Tennessee (9-2)

8. Miami (10-1)

9. SMU (10-1)

10. Indiana (10-1)

11. Boise State (10-1)

12. Clemson (9-2)

13. Alabama (8-3)

14. Arizona State (9-2)

15. Ole Miss (8-3)

16. South Carolina (8-3)

17. Iowa State (9-2)

18. Tulane (9-2)

19. BYU (9-2)

20. Texas A&M (8-3)

21. UNLV (9-2)

22. Illinois (8-3)

23. Colorado (8-3)

24. Missouri (8-3)

25. Army (9-1)