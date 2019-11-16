California school shooter dies with motive a mystery
Louisiana voters pick between Democratic governor and Trump
Oklahoma judge reduces J&J order in opioid lawsuit by $107M
Prince Andrew again denies having sex with Epstein victim
Man, young boy shot at New Jersey high school football game
Measure introduced in Ohio would ban abortion outright
Texas appeals court blocks inmate Rodney Reed's execution
Mormon leader: We didn't leave Boy Scouts, they left us
Real estate heiress who posted $35M bail acquitted of murder
Parole rejected for Charles Manson follower after 50 years
