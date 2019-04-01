  • AP Top U.S. News at 1:59 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    After shocking NY arrest, Avenatti faces court in California

    Officials say rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33

    Heart of Dixie? Alabama presenting diversity in bicentennial

    No AI in humor: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn't get the joke

    Arizona repository houses dead animals for use by tribes

    2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona

    Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student

    Financial pressure mounts to fix Boeing's troubled jetliner

    Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic

    Schumer wants Boeing off FAA committee amid investigations

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories