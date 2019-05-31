Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law
Lawyers for freed Navy SEAL want war crime case dismissed
R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related counts in Chicago
Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
Judge considering Missouri abortion clinic license case
California approves power outages to prevent more wildfires
Lawyers: Docs show census changed to give Republicans edge
Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas
US House committee to hear bill proposing DC statehood
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
