  • AP Top U.S. News at 1:09 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    Chicago officers accused in Van Dyke cover-up go on trial

    Hundreds of flights canceled as Midwest braces for snowstorm

    Natural disasters will be a priority for incoming governors

    Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters

    New lander will add to humans' long fascination with Mars

    Outgoing Michigan governor pushing for Great Lakes pipeline

    Catastrophic Northern California fire is finally contained

    Hurricane Michael: Children face stress of upended lives

    Cyber Monday shoppers will see more sites charging sales tax

    What makes a California wildfire the worst? Deaths and size

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories