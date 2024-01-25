Are you more of a Jo or Amy girl? TikTokers share which 'Little Women' sister resonates with them most.

While Louisa May Alcott's classic coming of age novel Little Women, which was published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869, has been adapted for the screen many times before, Greta Gerwig's 2019 rendition has arguably left a particular impression on TikTokers. In a trend that's mixed in Taylor Swift songs and regained popularity in recent months, women on TikTok are sharing which of these two March sisters — Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) or Amy March (Florence Pugh) — they identify with most, in the context of Gerwig's Oscar-winning film, which in December celebrated its third anniversary.

Those familiar with Little Women know that Jo and Amy are deep in rivalry, despite wanting similar things in life. Jo is the eldest March sister who longs for self-sufficiency, has no desire to be tied down and rejects traditional femininity at all cost. Amy, however, who has been perceived as spoiled, bratty and relatively one-dimensional as the youngest sister, is arguably given more depth in Gerwig's adaptation. While she is described as brash and defiant, she is also portrayed as having dreams of being an artist with no problem using her femininity for personal gain.

‘Jo March girls’

TikTokers have started taking the essence of each sister and are aestheticizing them. "Jo March girls," according to Clara (@imissyouimnotsorry), are dreamers and overthinkers who have a deep connection to Taylor Swift's track "champagne problems." (On the track, Swift sings from the perspective of a heartbroken woman who has turned down her partner's proposal.) Clara pairs this video with dialogue spoken by Ronan as Jo, in which she articulates her loneliness and desire to be loved more than to love.

Other creators who identify with Jo have posted videos on TikTok with a similar sentiment.

‘Amy March girls’

TikToker @yourtulsajesusfreak, on the other hand, has focused her post on Amy. "Amy March girls," she write in the post, are often "underestimated…have a lot of self-doubt but are still ambitious." They value their youth and femininity and appreciate life, she adds.

"Amy March girls," other creators have claimed, are those that want to "be great or nothing." TikTok user @iceteaduhrr, a self-described "Amy March apologist," says that Taylor Swift's track "mirrorball," which tells the story of a woman who yearns for societal acceptance, speaks to this type of girl's experiences.

With more than 673 million and 836 million views for #JoMarch and #AmyMarch respectively, it seems both March sisters maintain a steady presence on TikTok year-round. And just as recent film release The Iron Claw, about WWE wrestling family the Von Erichs has opened up conversations about brotherhood in a competitive setting, Little Women strikes a similar chord in telling a tale of sisterhood, along with its complexities and nuances.