As Arizona and Texas experience extreme heat, how to protect yourself

More than 91 million Americans across the South and Southwest were subject to (NWS) on Tuesday, and 79 million of them were , defined by the agency as a heat index of greater than 103 degrees Fahrenheit.
(The heat index combines heat and humidity: For example, if the temperature is 98 degrees Fahrenheit, if the relative humidity is greater than 40%.)
Cities with dangerous heat indexes include Phoenix, Tucson, Ariz., Houston, and Austin, Texas, which have been . Phoenix has had 18 straight days in excess of 110°F — a tie with its all-time record, which it is expected to break on Tuesday.
Due to climate change and El Nino, multiple days this month have been the .
These are the dangers of extreme heat and how to minimize them.
The health threat
Such high temperatures, especially when combined with high humidity — — can cause heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and increase the risk of conditions such as heart failure.
Extreme heat is the deadliest weather hazard in the United States, and causing more than 67,000 annual emergency room visits, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"This is the worst summer in recent memory," Dr. Frank LoVecchio, an emergency medicine physician at a hospital in Phoenix, , adding that his hospital is overcrowded because 20% of its current patients are there for heat-related illness.
, the CDC says, because heat-related deaths are often misclassified.
Who is most vulnerable
Since heat strains the heart and respiratory system, people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions , as are people whose bodies are less adept at regulating their temperature, .
Lower-income urban areas, which have more pavement, fewer trees and less grass, , according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Lower-income people, who are more likely to lack home air conditioning, .
People who work outdoors are more exposed to the heat, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says that workers in extreme heat are , like falling off a roof or mishandling machinery. Texas' Republican-led Legislature in Dallas and Austin, leaving workers without legal guarantees of water breaks.
How to prevent health problems
The NWS and other weather and public health authorities to beat the heat:
Drink plenty of water, whether you feel thirsty or not. .
Avoid strenuous activity. If you have to exercise or work outdoors, try to do it very early or late, when temperatures are lower.
Wear sunscreen to prevent sunburn, which contributes to dehydration and makes it harder for your body to cool off.
Stay in air-conditioned places. "If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library," . If you can't access air conditioning, a cool shower or bath is helpful.
Know your risk
You can check the heat index on , a website launched by the Biden administration last year as part of to .
Dehydration is one of the major risks of extreme heat. , your body temperature may rise and cause heat stroke, a potentially deadly condition in which your body gets so hot .
Keep an eye out for the symptoms of , which comes on before heat stroke and can turn into heat stroke if left untreated. Symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness and weakness.
If you’re sweating heavily and your body temperature feels hot, or if you develop symptoms of heat stroke such as vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, or heart racing, treat it immediately.
What to do if you have symptoms
For heat exhaustion, with your legs elevated above your heart, and drink water or sports drinks. If possible, take a cool shower, get into a body of water, or apply towels soaked in cold water to your body.
If you don’t get better within an hour, or if you have heat stroke, take a cold bath to quickly lower your body temperature or apply ice packs to your body and seek emergency medical treatment.