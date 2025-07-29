Assisted-living facility where fire killed 10 temporarily lost certification for mistreatment

A Massachusetts assisted-living facility where a fire killed 10 people earlier this month temporarily lost its certification nearly a decade ago due to resident mistreatment, according to state regulators.

Specific details of what prompted the month-long suspension were redacted in documents the state Executive Office of Aging & Independence provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday. But based on a March 2016 incident involving a certified nurse's aid who was later fired, state regulators concluded that Gabriel House failed to treat residents with "consideration, respect, personal dignity and privacy.”

The facility in Fall River was barred from accepting new residents until it took corrective action.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.