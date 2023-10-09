Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. Kelly Smith saves the day!

Goal denied.

This defensive save by Kelly Smith still has us like 😮



Watch the rest of this one on ACCNX: https://t.co/2xrwuTTx0s#GoHeels | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Fkk4EgYvCq — UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) October 6, 2023

12. Pat Surtain with the circus pick!

Who needs hands when you have legs?

11. Disc golf ace!

Casually bounced it in.

10. Seamus Casey, coast-to-coast

The Devils' 2022 draft pick took on the whole team.

Seamus doing Seamus things pic.twitter.com/lyig2RyGPT — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 8, 2023

9. That's beautiful

Ahkello Witherspoon with a gorgeous toe-tap interception.

8. David Robinson Jr.!

Heckuva TD grab by the Nicholls State wideout.

DAVID ROBINSON JR. WITH A CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 🤯



ARE. YOU. SERIOUS 😱



SPORTSCENTER, WE HAVE YOUR #1 PLAY @ESPNASSIGNDESK #SCTOP10#EARNEDEVERDAY x @NICHOLLS_FB pic.twitter.com/T1sUw4I8hP — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) October 7, 2023

7. Austin Hays sliding catch

Tough weekend for the Orioles, but what a play by Hays.

WHAT A CATCH AUSTIN HAYS 😤



(via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/0XzMZaRyGG — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 7, 2023

6. Kobe!

Great concentration by Kobe Paysour to secure the catch and take it to the house for six.

5. POSTERIZED

Quenton Jackson, oh my goodness.

4. Trea turns two

Phenomenal play by the Phillies shortstop.

Trea Turner makes a spectacular play to turn two and get the @Phillies out of a jam! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/VwzviHpDTn — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2023

3. Meanwhile, in Canada...

Tre Ford of the Edmonton Elks with a spectacular play!

TRE FORD ARE YOU KIDDING? pic.twitter.com/q3SAoj0DxM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 7, 2023

2. Back heel into the back of the net

Pitt's Guilherme Feitosa with the cheeky finish.

1. Look ma, one hand

Aidan Hutchinson is a problem.

Sign up for Yahoo Sports AM to get top plays delivered straight to your inbox, along with all the stats and storylines you need to start your day.