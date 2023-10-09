Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!
13. Kelly Smith saves the day!
Goal denied.
This defensive save by Kelly Smith still has us like 😮— UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) October 6, 2023
Watch the rest of this one on ACCNX: https://t.co/2xrwuTTx0s#GoHeels | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Fkk4EgYvCq
12. Pat Surtain with the circus pick!
Who needs hands when you have legs?
WOW! An incredible INT by @PatSurtainll!— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
📺: #NYJvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/yh2wsG0eJw
11. Disc golf ace!
Casually bounced it in.
Sullivan Tipton's first lead card at a Major and he ACES Hole 7!!! 😱😱😱 #SCTop10 @SportsCenter @espn @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/cguClAoFnG— Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 6, 2023
10. Seamus Casey, coast-to-coast
The Devils' 2022 draft pick took on the whole team.
Seamus doing Seamus things pic.twitter.com/lyig2RyGPT— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 8, 2023
9. That's beautiful
Ahkello Witherspoon with a gorgeous toe-tap interception.
TWO TAPS FOR THE INT!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 8, 2023
📺 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/Ghd0ISPrEx
8. David Robinson Jr.!
Heckuva TD grab by the Nicholls State wideout.
DAVID ROBINSON JR. WITH A CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 🤯— Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) October 7, 2023
ARE. YOU. SERIOUS 😱
SPORTSCENTER, WE HAVE YOUR #1 PLAY @ESPNASSIGNDESK #SCTOP10#EARNEDEVERDAY x @NICHOLLS_FB pic.twitter.com/T1sUw4I8hP
7. Austin Hays sliding catch
Tough weekend for the Orioles, but what a play by Hays.
WHAT A CATCH AUSTIN HAYS 😤— Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 7, 2023
(via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/0XzMZaRyGG
6. Kobe!
Great concentration by Kobe Paysour to secure the catch and take it to the house for six.
𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐭! @kobepaysour8 to the 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲! pic.twitter.com/9pCeVWB65t— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 7, 2023
5. POSTERIZED
Quenton Jackson, oh my goodness.
QUENTON JACKSON PRESEASON POSTER 😱#NBAPreseason | Live on the NBA App— NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2023
📺: https://t.co/WfH3FJ71P0 pic.twitter.com/gPnEPdXAlx
4. Trea turns two
Phenomenal play by the Phillies shortstop.
Trea Turner makes a spectacular play to turn two and get the @Phillies out of a jam! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/VwzviHpDTn— MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2023
3. Meanwhile, in Canada...
Tre Ford of the Edmonton Elks with a spectacular play!
2. Back heel into the back of the net
Pitt's Guilherme Feitosa with the cheeky finish.
Magnifique Gui, magnifique 🤌— Pitt Men's Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) October 7, 2023
The back heel… WOW⁉️#H2P // @gc_feitosa pic.twitter.com/gr7M562z3R
1. Look ma, one hand
Aidan Hutchinson is a problem.
One-handed Wolverine!@aidanhutch97 #CARvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/tHoyNiuw2G— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023
