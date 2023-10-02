Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. Brock Bowers makes it look way too easy

You're going to be hearing this name a lot on Sundays.

12. Mayfield to Thompkins

Classic Baker Mayfield play ends with an incredible catch by Deven Thompkins.

11. Dylan Moore lays out

Full extension!

What a diving catch by Dylan Moore. 😱 pic.twitter.com/DamRclqykl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 1, 2023

10. How did he catch that?!

Joe Milton bombs it to Marquarius "Squirrel" White, who somehow comes down with it.

9. ELITE finish

"Oh my word, it's an absolute beauty!" Take a bow, Joachim Andersen.

Our Dane showing us how to score a Premier League goal at Old Trafford 😃🇩🇰#CPFC | #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/3snhCQEL4i — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 30, 2023

8. Amare Thomas MOSSED him.

The fact that this catch is No. 8 shows how many insane catches there were this weekend.

7. Stefon. Diggs.

He wanted six and would not be denied.

6. Devonta Smith went up and got it

Smitty!!!

5. Now that's a hockey save

Kyle Kelsey of the Red Deer Rebels (WHL) has me itching for the NHL season to start. What a play by the goalie! Great call, too.

4. Um, what?

Camil Azzam Ruiz of Iona with the bicycle kick... from outside the box?! Insane.

3. Finn Hogan!!!

Amazing name, even better catch.

2. Just your casual 4th down conversion

UCF's backup QB Timmy McClain keeps the game alive with an outrageous play.

I still can't believe this play. What an effort by UCF's backup QB Timmy McClain, and what a call by the booth!pic.twitter.com/C1lIdWn6MG — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 2, 2023

1. Catch of the year contender

Roman Wilson!!! Phenomenal play.

Let’s rewatch Roman Wilson’s insane TD catch 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Qws9wT8wge — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) October 1, 2023

