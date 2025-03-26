Barely into spring, Phoenix flirts with first triple-digit heat day of 2025

PHOENIX — (AP) — Phoenix flirted with its first 100-degree day of the year on Tuesday, though it fell just short of that milestone.

The metro area was expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) on Tuesday, but the forecasted high temperature was later revised to 98 degrees (36.6 Celsius).

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport ended up recording 99 degrees (37.2 Celsius) around 2 p.m. Tuesday, breaking record set for this day in 2022 when it reached 96 degrees (35.5 Celsius).

“It’s unseasonable, but it’s not something people should be concerned about,” said Alicia Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

The year 2024 marked another record-breaking summer of heat in Phoenix. A heat wave that stretched into October saw Phoenix set an annual record of 70 days with the highs reaching or passing 110 degrees (43.3 Celsius).

Maricopa County public health officials say that 602 heat-related deaths were confirmed for 2024, with another eight deaths being investigated for possible heat causes, according to a preliminary report issued by the county, which has about 4.5 million residents. Officials say those numbers represent the first decrease in heat deaths since 2014.

The metro area is expected to reach the low 90s (32 plus Celsius) on Wednesday and Thursday as it sees more cloud cover, followed a drop to the 80s (26 plus Celsius) over the weekend.

“I’m a little sad about it just because we know that, you know, our hottest months are coming up,” Camille Ridley said outside the Arizona statehouse on Tuesday. “And after last year’s extended summer season, it’s a little melancholy. But I do know this shall pass, as we’ve got 80s coming in any day now.”

High school students Jose Mejia and Eric Galvan both had an independent study days and decided to meet at a park in central Phoenix to go for a walk. Within 10 minutes they high-tailed it out of the 95-degree (35 Celsius) heat.

“We just tried to have fun outside,” Mejia said. “It’s pretty hot outside.”

Galvan knew it would be sweltering but did not expect it to be so intense.

“A few days ago, it was like pretty normal temperatures,” Galvan said. “It’s kind of crazy. If you remember last year, it was 80 degrees by this month. It keeps increasing.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.