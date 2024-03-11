Baseball Bar-B-Cast's AL East Preview: Red Sox need help, Blue Jays' bad vibes & Yankees Cole injury looming?

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The 2024 MLB regular season kicks off in a little over two weeks, so it's time for the Baseball Bar-B-Cast to kick off its first of six division previews. Where else should we start off than the epicenter of east coast bias itself, the AL East.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman roll through the five teams from worst-to-first in in terms of this year's over/unders, kicking off with the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles & New York Yankees.

Can stalwart powerhouses Boston & New York get back into contention after down years? Can the Blue Jays recover from their winter of bad vibes and not signing Shohei Ohtani? What about the latest bad vibes in the Bronx as it was reported this morning that pitcher Gerrit Cole is getting an MRI on his elbow, an extremely concerning sign for the highly-durable ace?

3:10 Boston Red Sox

15:35 Tampa Bay Rays

27:10 Toronto Blue Jays

39:38 Baltimore Orioles

52:46 New York Yankees

1:08:15 AL East standings predictions

