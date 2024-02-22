Bears great Steve McMichael to be discharged from hospital after week-long stay

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael will be released from the hospital a week after he was admitted with a lung infection.

Jarrett Payton, the son of Bears legend Walter Payton, made the announcement Wednesday that McMichael would arrive home Thursday.

Update on Steve McMichael:



Mongo is set to return home tomorrow! We appreciate all the prayers and kindly ask for continued thoughts and prayers for Steve and his family. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 21, 2024

It has been a concerning week for McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021 and remains bedridden as his wife Misty cares for him. He was sent to the emergency room last Thursday with suspected pneumonia and was later found to have MRSA, a type of staph infection that is particularly resistant to antibiotics.

The 66-year-old McMichael had fluid drained from his lungs and underwent a blood transfusion. He responded well enough to antibiotics to allow for his release.

As his wife told told the Associated Press on Sunday, McMichael showed he still has the toughness that made him a fan favorite in the NFL:

"He's one tough guy," Misty's statement reads. "He's Mongo and his DNA is different! Keep those prayers coming! Thank you!"

This trip to the hospital came only seven days after McMichael was announced to be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, set for enshrinement alongside fellow Bears greats Devin Hester and Julius Peppers. The Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 is scheduled to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

McMichael was a key member of the 1985 Bears, who are still considered to be one of the greatest teams in NFL history. "Mongo" was once described by Mike Ditka as one of the toughest players he ever coached, and his personality made him a fan favorite.