Becki Tweed officially named head coach of Angel City FC amid NWSL playoff run

Angel City FC made a warranted announcement Thursday by officially naming Becki Tweed as new head coach.

Tweed took over as ACFC interim coach on June 14 after the firing of Freya Coombe and instantly exceeded expectations. A team that was at the bottom of the National Women’s Soccer League standings due to an abysmal start suddenly was rejuvenated and went on an unprecedented 11-game unbeaten run to come back to life.

That stretch kept playoff aspirations alive, and on Decision Day, needing a win over one of the best teams in the NWSL, Angel City demolished the Portland Thorns 5-1 to stamp their first-ever trip to the playoffs in just Year 2.

It was a short-lived experience as they fell 1-0 to the OL Reign a few days later, but Tweed’s miraculous turnaround was enough for the Angel City brass to make the decision.

"We have created a strong foundation, and now our expectations are higher," said Tweed. "Serving as the head coach of Angel City is a one-of-a-kind opportunity because of what the club stands for and what it brings to women's sports globally. The on-field product is as important to us as what we are building off the field, and as a squad we are committed to results moving forward."

ACFC general manager Angela Hucles Mangano said they conducted a thorough search process as the season progressed but Tweed ultimately emerged as she was pulling off the unthinkable game after game, finishing with a 8–2–5 record in all competitions.