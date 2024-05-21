Best and worst NFL offseasons with the Ringer's Steven Ruiz | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

On today's episode of The Exempt List, Charles McDonald is joined by The Ringer's Steven Ruiz to break down the best and worst offseasons across the NFL.

They start off the show with a check in on random quarterback weight fluctuations, specifically Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa, and Lamar Jackson.

After, they check in on hold outs for top wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins. They question why the Cincinnati Bengals haven't paid Higgins yet this far into the process.

Then, McDonald and Ruiz share their list of teams that had puzzling offseasons, including the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

After the break, they explain why the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Kansas Chiefs had stellar free agent signings and draft picks to set them up for success in 2024.

(2:57) Quarterback weight check in

(10:53) Jefferson and Higgins holdouts

Puzzling offseasons

(14:15) Falcons

(19:48) Jaguars

(24:28) Cowboys

(30:45) Lions

(36:20) Broncos

Good offseasons

(39:22) Jets

(43:23) Bears

(47:39) Patriots

(51:01) Chiefs

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

