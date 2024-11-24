Big 12 madness: No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both lose to create potential four-way tie for first

We could be headed for a four-way tie atop the Big 12 entering the final week of the regular season.

No. 16 Colorado lost 37-21 at Kansas on Saturday while No. 14 BYU lost 28-23 at No. 21 Arizona State in an absolutely chaotic finish.

The Buffaloes’ defense was gashed by Kansas RB Devin Neal. The senior who grew up not far from the University of Kansas campus had 287 total yards and four touchdowns as Colorado's defense gave up big play after big play.

BYU scored 20 points in the second half but its comeback attempt was foiled with 1:04 to go when Jake Retzlaff’s overthrown pass was intercepted by Javan Robinson. The defensive back returned the ball 64 yards before he was tackled inside the BYU 10 yard-line to seal the game. Or so we thought.

Instead of trying to score the TD and get a two-score lead, Arizona State inexplicably tried to run the clock out. Sam Leavitt's pass to try to end the game landed in the stands with one second to go. That gave BYU a Hail Mary attempt from its own 44 yard-line because Leavitt ran backward on second down to burn time.

The final play was delayed over 10 minutes because of a replay review and because the field needed to be cleared of the students who rushed it thinking the game was over.

ESPN's @DustyDvoracek on the crazy not-yet-final events of this #BYUvsASU game:



"Seen a lot of football, Pasch. I've never seen this." pic.twitter.com/Tc0BA7KhGC — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) November 24, 2024

And BYU almost pulled off the miracle win once the field was clear. Chase Roberts caught Retzlaff's pass, but he was tackled short of the end zone.

Colorado and BYU entered Week 13 tied atop the Big 12 at 6-1 in the conference while Arizona State and Iowa State were at 5-2. If the Cyclones win against Utah on Saturday night, all four teams will be tied at 6-2.