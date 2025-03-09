Bills, QB Josh Allen reach record-setting 6-year, $330 million extension

The Buffalo Bills paid their quarterback on Sunday afternoon.
The Bills agreed to a six-year, $330 million extension with Josh Allen on Sunday, the team announced. According to multiple reports, the deal includes $250 million guaranteed, which marks the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player.
A new NFL mark: the Bills and Josh Allen reached agreement on a new record-setting six-year, $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025
Allen had four years left on his deal, but the Bills… pic.twitter.com/HVImHRv7TB
Allen had four years left on his current deal. He will now be with the team through the 2030 season.
