British Open payouts, purse: How much did Xander Schauffele earn for his win at Royal Troon?

He had to survive a battle on the leaderboard, but Xander Schauffele has claimed the Claret Jug.
Schauffele ran away with the British Open late on Sunday afternoon to grab a two-shot win at the final major championship of the year at Royal Troon in Scotland. The win marked the second major championship win of his career, following his inaugural victory at the PGA Championship in May.
The British Open offered a $17 million purse this season which, while a record for the event, was the lowest offered among the major championships in 2024. The Players Championship offered the largest purse at $25 million, which gave Scottie Scheffler a $4.5 million prize after his win at TPC Sawgrass. Schauffele earned $3.3 million after winning the PGA Championship.
The R&A's purse increased by $500,000 from last year. That means that Schauffele will take home $3.1 million for his win at Royal Troon.
Here's a look at how much Schauffele and the rest of the field earned this week in Scotland.
British Open payouts
1. Xander Schauffele — $3.1 million
T2. Justin Rose, Billy Horschel — $1.443 million
4. Thriston Lawrence — $876,000
5. Russell Henley — $705,000
6. Shane Lowry — $611,000
7. — $525,000
8. — $442,500
9. — $388,000
10. — $350,600
11. — $319,200
12. — $282,800
13. — $266,000
14. — $249,000
15. — $231,000
16. — $212,700
17. — $202,400
18. — $193,000
19. — $184,900
20. — $176,200
21. — $168,000
22. — $159,600
23. — $151,000
24. — $142,600
25. — $137,600
26. — $131,800
27. — $127,000
28. — $122,600
29. — $117,300
30. — $111,200
31. — $107,600
32. — $102,100
33. — $98,500
34. — $95,700
35. — $92,400
36. — $88,700
37. — $84,600
38. — $80,300
39. — $77,400
40. — $74,900
41. — $71,800
42. — $68,300
43. — $65,200
44. — $61,500
45. — $58,000
46. — $55,000
47. — $52,800
48. — $50,700
49. — $48,400
50. — $47,200
51. — $46,200
52. — $45,400
53. — $44,700
54. — $44,000
55. — $43,300
56. — $42,700
57. — $42,300
58. — $42,000
59. — $41,700
60. — $41,400
61. — $41,200
62. — $41,000
63. — $40,800
64. — $40,600
65. — $40,300
66. — $40,000
67. — $39,700
68. — $39,400
69. — $39,100
70. — $38,900
