Broncos S Kareem Jackson ejected for violent helmet-to-helmet hit that laid out Logan Thomas

A week after drawing a fine for a hit that concussed Jakobi Meyers, Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas.

With 1:47 remaining in the first half on Sunday, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell looked to Thomas in the end zone on fourth and goal from the four-yard line. Jackson launched himself head first at Thomas as the ball arrived and hit him in the facemask with the crown of his helmet. Thomas held on to the ball for a touchdown, but he remained on his back for several moments after the hit.

The hit on Logan Thomas that got Kareem Jackson ejected. Definitely the right call. pic.twitter.com/NnFrqTNEha — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

Thomas teammates confronted Jackson before officials broke the scuffle up. Officials quickly ejected Thomas for the hit. Thomas eventually left the field on his own, and the Commanders announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion.