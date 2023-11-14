Broncos top Bills with walk-off FG to cap mistake-filled game on Monday Night Football

What a way to end an ugly game.

The Denver Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills, 24-22 Monday night on a walk-off 36-yard field goal from Wil Lutz.

Lutz missed his first shot at the game-winner from 41 yards. But the Bills had 12 men on defense on the kick, drawing a penalty to set Lutz up for a second shot. This time he didn't miss.

The Broncos were only in position for the field goal after a 28-yard pass interference penalty set them up deep in Bills territory. Denver's offense struggled most of the night, but the Bills gave them too many chances with four turnovers and the late mistakes.