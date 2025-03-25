Bronny James goes off for G League Lakers with 39-point night

Days after scoring an NBA career-high 17 points for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James had another career game, this time in the G League, after posting 39 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists during a 122-118 South Bay Lakers win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

James, the eldest son of Lakers star LeBron James, was reassigned to the G League this week ahead of the NBA Lakers' four-game road trip. He continued his improved play Monday night with South Bay shooting 14-of-21 from the field and hitting four of eight 3-pointers.

The performance by James brought out the proud dad in LeBron afterward.

SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG 🤴🏾!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 KEEP GOING!! https://t.co/xAWHGG6SI5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 25, 2025

In 23 games in the NBA this season, James has averaged 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds and assists per game in limited minutes. After his career game against the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday, James said he's continued to be prepared when needed to come off the bench when Lakers head coach JJ Redick calls his name.

"I've gained my confidence and getting my comfortability over just reps and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it was given," James said. "Just being ready at all times. I think that's the biggest thing for me is the stay ready games, practices, and stuff like that. Taking advantage like I did tonight."

The G League regular season wraps up this week and the 14-17 South Bay Lakers will not be advancing to the playoffs.