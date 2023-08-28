Browns reportedly cut K Cade York and trade for Chargers K Dustin Hopkins

The Cleveland Browns appear to have swapped kickers ahead of the 2023 season.

Cleveland reportedly cut kicker Cade York, according to ESPN's Brad Stainbrook and traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for kicker Dustin Hopkins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

York did not have a good preseason with the Browns. He only converted four of his eight field goal attempts, including two potential game-winning kicks he missed against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 18. Cleveland drafted York in the fourth round out of LSU in 2022.

He kicked in all 17 games for the Browns and hit 24 of 32 field goals and 35 of 37 extra points.

Hopkins, meanwhile, kicked in the first six games of this past season after he signed a three-year extension with the Chargers. He went 9-for-10 on field goals before he injured his hamstring in Week 6 despite converting a game-winning field goal on "Monday Night Football." Hopkins went on to miss the rest of the season. Los Angeles replaced Hopkins with Cameron Dicker after the injury, who went on to have his own 2022 season heroics.