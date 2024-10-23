Bryce Young to start for Panthers vs. Broncos after Andy Dalton injured thumb in car accident

Bryce Young is back.

The Carolina quarterback will return to the starting lineup for the Panthers on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Andy Dalton, who's started since Young was benched in Week 3, sprained his thumb in a car wreck on Tuesday and will not be available. Head coach Dave Canales made the announcement on Wednesday.

Canales confirmed that "everyone was OK" from the car accident other than Dalton's thumb sprain. The Panthers initially announced on Tuesday that Dalton was involved in the accident while driving with his wife, three children and their dog.

"Scary moment for sure," Canales said. "Everyone was OK. Everyone was healthy. Unfortunately in the accident, he did sprain his thumb. So Bryce will be playing this week."