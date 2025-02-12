Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL offseason preview: Josh Allen has his MVP, now needs a Super Bowl

2024 season: 13-4, first in AFC East, lost to Chiefs in AFC championship

Overview: The Buffalo Bills keep getting close, but at some point that makes the Josh Allen era even more frustrating.

Allen won his first MVP last season but his stellar play still hasn’t resulted in the Bills’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season. The franchise is still chasing its first Super Bowl win.

One of the oft-cited reasons that Allen was the correct MVP choice was that he had a worse team around him than Lamar Jackson. Perhaps it’s time for the Bills to fix that if it’s true. The Bills were good enough to go 13-4 and make the AFC title game last season, but they have high-profile playoff losses to the Chiefs and Bengals in recent seasons and have to figure out how to go to the next level.

It won’t be easy, with the team having to clear a lot of salary-cap space just to get under the projected cap for 2025.

"I don't expect us to be, as I said here a year ago, big spenders in free agency or anything like that," general manager Brandon Beane said, via the team's site.

If the Bills can’t make a Super Bowl with Allen as quarterback, it will feel like a big failure.

Key free agents

WR Amari CooperS Damar HamlinCB Rasul DouglasFB Reggie GilliamWR Mack Hollins

Who's in/out: Whether the Bills re-sign Cooper will probably shape their draft plans. He won't be cheap and the Bills don't have a lot of flexibility. In addition to the main free agents, there are plenty of rotational defensive linemen who are set to hit the market. The Bills shouldn't be desperate to re-sign any of their free agents, but they'll try to get some back.

Key free-agent needs

Defensive lineReceiverSecondary

Why the holes? The Bills traded Stefon Diggs, and while it didn't look like they regretted that last season, they still haven't replaced him. A field-stretching receiver would be ideal to pair with Allen. Buffalo always places a high priority on its defensive line, and it might lose some depth this offseason.

Do they have the money?

The Bills have the fourth-worst cap situation as the offseason starts, with a little less than $18 million over the projected cap according to Spotrac. General manager Brandon Beane wasn't worried about how to get under the cap, but it also will preclude the Bills from being big players in free agency.

Notable potential cuts

OLB Von MillerTE Dawson KnoxDT DaQuan Jones

Why they're gone: Miller suffered a torn ACL in the first year of his huge deal with the Bills and while he bounced back this past season with six sacks, he will be 36 next season and very unlikely to return unless he takes a massive pay cut. Knox became a lesser part of the offense when the Bills drafted Dalton Kincaid, and Jones is an aging veteran.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 30 2nd round (from Vikings): No. 562nd round: No. 62 4th round (from Bears)4th round5th round (compensatory)5th round (compensatory)6th round (from Giants)6th round (from Lions)6th round

Good draft fit

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Why him? The Bills got decent production from their receivers this season, and it will be interesting to see if 2024 second-round draft pick Keon Coleman takes a step forward in his second season. Still, Golden could be a deep threat the Bills need to open up the offense a bit.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Josh Allen won his first MVP award and somehow did it without an impactful receiver; no one in the Buffalo WR room ranked in the Top 35 at season's end. Maybe the Bills can dream of a juicy upside for rising sophomore Keon Coleman, but most of the targets in this offense look like capped-ceiling players. If you think Allen is great already, imagine him with a dynamic field-stretcher in his huddle. Buffalo needs to look for upside help at this position. —Scott Pianowski