Bulls' championship banners out for season after pyrotechnic damage from Disturbed concert

Chicago Bulls fans noticed a rather significant absence at the team's games this week: its six championship banners. As it turns out, there was a reason for that, and it doesn't make the story any more normal.

Per the Chicago Tribune, the banners were removed after sustaining "minor damage" during a concert featuring hard rock acts Disturbed, Three Days Grace and Sevendust, which reportedly used pyrotechnics directly underneath the banners.

The banners are now reportedly out for the season. It might be worth mentioning that Disturbed, the concert's headliner, is a local act out of Chicago.

Why aren’t the Bulls Championship banners hanging in the rafters of the United Center anymore? pic.twitter.com/qTsvhKQh5F — Eric Fine (@ericbfine) March 14, 2025

From the Tribune:

"United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners," United Center communications said in a statement. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season."

The United Center reportedly hoped the banners would be ready in time for Thursday's game, but it turns out the damage was significant enough to take the timeline past the end of the NBA regular season in April.

Those banners date back to the Bulls championships in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998. If you need a laugh, imagine someone explaining all of this to Michael Jordan.