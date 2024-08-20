Bust alert! 13 players to avoid early in your drafts | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

It's officially 'Convictions Week' on the pod as we provide our most definitive takes of draft season. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo Fantasy's resident hater Dan Titus to identify potential busts in each round of your draft.

While both make it clear they don't think the guys they pick will have awful seasons, they do offer reasons why each of their picks won't meet the expectations of their current ADP. The two also end the show by answering your questions in the fantasy mailbag:

(2:10) - Fantasy impact of Gardner Minshew as QB1 in Vegas

(7:50) - Identifying busts in 2024 in each of the first 7 rounds

(53:55) - Fantasy mailbag

