Caitlin Clark notches 2nd triple-double, creates 200-assist, 100-3-pointer club in Fever win

Caitlin Clark made WNBA history yet again on Wednesday.

The Indiana Fever rookie scored her 100th 3-pointer of the season in a 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, making her the first rookie to enter the triple-digit triple club and only the sixth player overall. She joins Sabrina Ionescu, Diana Taurasi, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum and teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark finished the game with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting (4-of-10 from deep), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, seven turnovers and three steals, her second career triple-double. They are the only triple-doubles by a rookie in WNBA history.

Caitlin Clark scores 5 points in 13 seconds 🔥



this triple was her 100th career three-pointer. pic.twitter.com/d5VFF417gZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 5, 2024

Among WNBA players to make 100 3-pointers in a season, Clark is the only one to also post 200 assists.

As things stand, she is on pace to shatter Alyssa Thomas' single-season record of 316 assists with 336 and finish third on the all-time 3-pointer list with 120, behind Ionescu's record of 128 in a season and Taurasi's 121. She already holds the record for turnovers at 188.