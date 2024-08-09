Caleb Williams offers bold QB rankings: Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford are 1-2

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been known to be different in terms of his special play on the field, but his latest take on NFL quarterbacks may really separate him from the pack.

In an interview on the "Up and Adams Show," when asked about the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Williams had nothing but good things to say about him. In particular, Williams’ ranking of Stafford in the quarterback hierarchy might come as a surprise.

“I was not happy about [Stafford’s NFL Top 100] ranking,” the rookie QB said of Stafford being ranked No. 42. “I don’t think I can name two or three quarterbacks that play the position better than Matthew Stafford.”

“He’s top two in the league, I give him his respect. I watch his game, try and mimic things and get after it.”

When host Kay Adams asked if players like Bills’ Josh Allen made the cut for who plays QB better than Stafford, there was one name that immediately came to mind for Williams.

“Aaron Rodgers, right now in the game, is my No. 1 QB,” Williams said. “Obviously last year he got hurt and things like that. That kind of varies for the Top 100.”

To Williams' point, Rodgers came in at No. 92 in the Top 100 list after tearing his Achilles in the opening series of the season for the Jets.

Leaving out names like two-time reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league MVP Lamar Jackson certainly was a choice, but Stafford’s game and resume are nothing to sneeze at either.

Last season, Stafford threw for just under 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns while missing two games for the Rams.

He also was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and helped lead the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the 2021 season.

Rodgers also has a Super Bowl title under his belt along with four MVPs and 10 Pro Bowls.