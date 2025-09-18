California bill would provide support services to Native American families, reduce foster care

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A bipartisan bill to ensure Native American children and families receive culturally appropriate support services aimed at preventing foster care placements passed the California Legislature last week.

If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assembly Bill 1378 would amend state law to let tribes and tribal organizations partner with the California Department of Social Services to provide services aimed at keeping children safely at home and out of foster care.

Currently, tribes and tribal organizations can access foster care, adoption and guardianship services, but most preventive services, such as legal assistance and family counseling, are only available through nontribal organizations that often lack the cultural competence to respect each tribe’s practices and sovereignty.

AB 1378 would give tribes and tribal organizations the ability to receive direct services and funding without going through an intermediary.

The bill comes as tribal children enter foster care at disproportionate rates, said Assemblymember Chris Rogers, D-Santa Rosa, who introduced it.

Native American children in California are placed in foster care at about four times the rate of other children, according to the state's Legislative Analyst's Office.

Native American children are overrepresented in the foster care system due to factors including poverty, substance use disorders, historical trauma, systemic bias and bureaucratic hurdles that make it difficult for tribes to access preventive services — prompting the introduction of AB 1378.

“When we invest in culturally appropriate services, we strengthen families and avoid the trauma of separation,” Rogers said. “AB 1378 will ensure tribes can directly access the same prevention program funding that is available to counties and other service providers. This is critical step toward equity and better outcomes for tribal youth.”

The bill was co-authored by several legislators, including Bay Area Assemblymembers Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters and Patrick Ahrens, D-Sunnyvale, and Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park.

Services AB 1378 would give tribes better access to mental health care, substance abuse treatment and parenting education.

The bill would also provide funding for legal representation for families and children, ensuring appropriate counsel in court.

In addition, tribes could access capacity-building support to establish preventive programs, train social workers and receive technical assistance for data collection and reporting.

Newsom has until Oct. 13 to sign AB 1378 into law.

___

This story was originally published by The Mendocino Voice and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.

