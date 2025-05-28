California opens track-and-field finals to more girls after success of trans athlete

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The governing board for California high school sports is changing its competition rules at this weekend’s state track-and-field championships to allow more girls to take part amid controversy over the participation of a trans student-athlete.

The California Interscholastic Federation said it was extending access for more "biological female" athletes to participate in the championship meet. The group announced the change Tuesday after President Donald Trump posted on his social media site about the participation of a trans athlete in the competition.

“Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section’s automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships,” the federation said in a statement. “The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes.”

The move comes amid a nationwide battle over the rights of transgender youth in which states have limited transgender girls from participating on girls sports teams, barred gender-affirming surgeries for minors and required parents to be notified if a child changes their pronouns at school. At least 24 states have laws barring transgender women and girls from participating in certain sports competitions. Some of the policies have been blocked in court.

A recent AP-NORC poll found that about 7 in 10 U.S. adults think transgender female athletes should not be allowed to participate in girls and women's sports at the high school, college or professional level. That view was shared by about 9 in 10 Republicans and roughly half of Democrats.

The federation didn't specify whether the change applies to all events or only events where a trans athlete has qualified for the final. The change only applies to this weekend's competition. The organization didn't say how many students will be affected by the change.

The rule change may be the first attempt nationally by a high school sports governing body to expand competition when trans athletes are participating.

Trump threat to withdraw federal funding

Trump threatened Tuesday to pull federal funding in California if the state did not bar trans students from participating in girls sports. The post referenced AB Hernandez, a trans athlete who is scheduled to compete in the girls varsity triple jump, high jump and long jump in the state finals. She won the Division 3 girls long jump and girls triple jump and placed seventh in the high jump at the Southern Section Division Finals on May 19, according to CIF results.

“THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also criticized Maine's Democratic governor after she said the state would take the president to court over his effort to keep trans girls from competing in girls sports.

The Trump administration launched an investigation earlier this year over a California law that says districts can't force teachers and staff to notify parents if a student changes their gender identity at school.

Newsom praises change

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently said on his podcast that it's "deeply unfair" for transgender girls to participate in girls sports. Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator and podcast guest, referenced Hernandez when asking Newsom about the issue.

Trump said he planned to talk to Newsom about it Tuesday. The governor’s office did not confirm the call but said the California Interscholastic Federation rule change was a “thoughtful approach.”

“CIF’s proposed pilot is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness — a model worth pursuing,” Newsom's spokesperson Izzy Gardon said.

Sophia Lorey with the conservative California Family Council, which has protested Hernandez competing in girls sports, said the rule change was “damage control.”

“Girls who were unfairly eliminated are suddenly back in for State this weekend," Lorey said. "This is a step in the right direction, but let’s be real: this never should’ve happened. Boys don’t belong in girls sports.”

Democratic state lawmakers blocked bills last month that would have barred transgender girls from participating in girls sports.

Equality California, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, said the Trump administration was “bullying a child" and called on CIF to uphold its “inclusive, evidence-based policies.”

“Our community is watching, and we are counting on the CIF to uphold its policies, adhere to California law, protect its athletes, and reaffirm that everyone deserves to compete safely and authentically,” the group said in a joint statement with several other organizations.

Athletes' and district's responses

Parents and conservative advocates opposed to transgender girls competing in girls sports have criticized Hernandez’s participation and heckled her during postseason meets.

After losing to Hernandez in long jump at the sectional final, student Katie McGuinness urged the CIF to change its policy during an interview on Fox News.

“I have nothing against this athlete as a person and I have nothing against the trans community,” McGuinness said. “My message today is really specifically to CIF and for them to act quickly and in a timely manner, because this is a really time-sensitive issue.”

Hernandez told the publication Capital & Main earlier this month in response to verbal attacks from adults that "there's nothing I can do about people's actions," so she is focused on what she can control.

“I’m still a child, you’re an adult, and for you to act like a child shows how you are as a person,” she said.

In an email, Hernandez’s mother declined to comment on Tuesday's rule change.

The Jurupa Unified School District, which includes Hernandez's high school in Southern California, said it would continue to follow state law allowing trans student-athletes to compete on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Associated Press journalists Janie Har in San Francisco and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed.

Austin is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on X: @sophieadanna

