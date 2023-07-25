Chargers, QB Justin Herbert reach 5-year, $262.5 million contract extension

Justin Herbert isn't going anywhere.

Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Chargers and star QB Justin Herbert have agreed to terms on a blockbuster 5-year extension worth $262.5M, per me and @MikeGarafolo, including monster guarantees to protect Herbert and lock him in for the future.

Herbert threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, his third with the Chargers. He was set to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $26.5 million deal with the team this fall.

