Chargers to serve as host for NFL's second regular-season game in Brazil in 2025

The Los Angeles Chargers will serve as the home team when the NFL returns to Brazil next season at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, the league announced on Wednesday.

The game will be played on Friday night, Sept. 5, of Week 1, one day after the NFL's season-opening game. An opponent for the Chargers will be revealed when the league releases its 2025 schedule in the spring, but there are nine options for visiting teams against the Chargers, according to the NFL scheduling. LA will face either the Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, or Minnesota Vikings.

"After a successful and memorable first game in Brazil in 2024, we are delighted to confirm the league's return to São Paulo with the Los Angeles Chargers as the designated team in what will be an incredible next chapter in the market," said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez.

This will be the fourth time the Chargers will play a regular-season game internationally and their first since they played the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca in 2019. The game will mark the second time the NFL will go to Brazil following last September's meeting between the Green Bay Packers and Eagles, which was also at Arena Corinthians.

The Eagles won that game 34-29 as Saquon Barkley made his debut by scoring three touchdowns. Field conditions were a topic during and after the game

The Chargers are set to host the Indianapolis Colts next season, but with the Colts designated as the home team for the NFL's first regular-season game Berlin, Germany, they're out of the mix. Same goes for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be the home team when the league goes to Dublin, Ireland for the first time.

Other international games next season include the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns hosting games in London.

The NFL will also head to Australia in 2026 as the league recently announced the Los Angeles Rams will host a regular-season game in Melbourne.