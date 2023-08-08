Chiefs expect ailing Super Bowl standouts Kadarius Toney, Isiah Pacheco to play season opener vs. Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs expect wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Isiah Pacheco to both be available for their Sept. 7 season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The Super Bowl standouts are both dealing with injuries at the start of training camp. General manager Brett Veach doesn't expect the injuries to linger into the regular season.

"Organizationally, we feel pretty good those guys will be ready to play, barring no setbacks," Veach said, per ESPN. "I think we're in a good place with both of those guys."

Toney had knee surgery on July 25 to repair a torn meniscus sustained at the onset of training camp. At the time, head coach Andy Reid told reporters "we'll see" when asked about Toney's availability for Week 1. It sounds from Veach that Toney's outlook has since improved.

Pacheco underwent offseason hand and shoulder surgery and has yet to be cleared for contact. He has been a limited participant at training camp.

Toney, a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021, made a minimal impact during the regular season after arriving to Kansas via a midseason trade. He tallied 14 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in seven regular-season appearances for the Chiefs.

But he stood out in big moments in the Super Bowl, tallying a go-ahead five-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter before setting up another touchdown with a 65-yard punt return during Kansas City's 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He projects to play a larger role in Kansas City's offense this season while maintaining his punt-return duties.

Pacheco likewise made a Super Bowl impact after leading the Chiefs in rushing as a rookie with 830 yards and five touchdowns. He was also Kansas City's leading rusher in the Super Bowl with 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He's slotted as the Chiefs' lead back this season.