Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to miss 4 games, placed on non-football illness list

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the non-football injury (NFI) list. The move, reported by ESPN's Field Yates, means the fifth-year veteran will be ineligible to play during the team's first four regular season games.

Edwards-Helaire has been struggling with PTSD dating back to a 2018 incident while he was in college at LSU. He was one of two players attempting to sell an electronic item and shot someone attempting to rob them, according to Baton Rouge police.