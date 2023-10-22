Chiefs score and Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes do their new celebration handshake

CBS was going to show as much Taylor Swift as it could during Sunday's game, and the network got more than just a random shot of the singer sitting and watching the Kansas City Chiefs play.

It turns out Swift and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, have a celebration handshake now.

The two broke it out after the Chiefs' first touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It needs some practice to nail the execution, but not a bad first effort.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have a handshake now 😂🤝



(via @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/oWupLFLrOX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 22, 2023

Not to be outdone in the viral fan category, Chargers fan Merianne Do was at Arrowhead Stadium cheering after a Chargers touchdown. She became well known after she was spotted last Monday night cheering on the Chargers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Big day for celebrity fans.

Swift has attended most Chiefs game this season due to her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce. Pretty soon, her legion of fans will be copying her TD handshake with Brittany Mahomes.