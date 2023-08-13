Chiefs WR Justyn Ross, former Clemson star, plays first NFL preseason game and scores

Justyn Ross is easy to root for.

Ross was a top recruit who went to Clemson, was fantastic as a freshman receiver and touted as a future first-round pick. He had the size and speed to be a force in the NFL. Then he had congenital fusion in his spine, had surgery and missed a season. His health issues were a reason he went undrafted. Then he missed all of last season while on injured reserve due to foot surgery.

Ross has been making some highlights in Chiefs camp, and he had a big play in his NFL preseason debut on Sunday. Ross scored a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints, a big play for him in his comeback.

It's easy to consider Ross' pedigree, think back to his great freshman season, which included a huge game against Alabama in the College Football Playoff, imagine him working with Patrick Mahomes and project big things. Ross has to make the Chiefs' roster first. They are deep at receiver, and Ross was playing in the second half of the preseason opener.

Sunday was a good step. Ross' touchdown catch was his second of the game. He had a 14-yard grab earlier. Everything will help as he tries to move up the depth chart and secure a spot for the regular season.

If nothing else, Ross put some good things on tape for the other NFL teams, if the Chiefs don't have a spot for him. And his touchdown against the Saints must have felt quite satisfying.