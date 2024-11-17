Chris Evans says he may borrow this hobby from wife and 'incredible artist' Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is borrowing a hobby from his wife, Alba Baptista.

The Marvel alum, who is currently starring in the Christmas action flick Red One opposite Dwayne Johnson, spoke to People about how, in addition to potentially appearing in a future musical, he's looking to expand his interests beyond acting.

“When your hobby becomes your job, there's a void, there's something missing,” Evans explained to the magazine. “You need things in your life that aren't for work, that aren't for income, it's just for you. And I'd like it to be something new.”

Though Evans says he practices yoga, previously "played the piano" and is eager to learn how to drum, he's looking toward his wife, Warrior Nun star Baptista, for what he should try next.

“My wife's an incredible artist, so she was going to get into painting,” Evans said. “Maybe I'll try and piggyback on that until I realize how much better she is than me.”

Evans and Baptista quietly tied the knot in 2023, less than one year after they were publicly spotted out together for the first time.

He recently spoke to People about how the pair are celebrating their second holiday season this year as a married couple — which includes making new traditions. "As much as I love Christmas in Massachusetts with snow, she has her own traditions in Portugal, so we're going to start pinballing back and forth," the Ghosted actor said. "We just got a place out there, so we're excited to kind of set up some new fresh tracks in the snow."

It's possible that they'll be expanding these traditions to include children one day. Last week, he told Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of Red One that he's hoping to start a family in the near future, telling the outlet, "The title of dad is an exciting one." And in 2022, the former Sexiest Man Alive told People that having a wife, kids and "building a family" was of utmost importance.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared,” Evans noted.