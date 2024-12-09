National

Chris Paul passes Jason Kidd for 2nd all-time in NBA assists on pass to Victor Wembanyama

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Chris Paul has a new place in the NBA record book.

With a pass to Harrison Barnes Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs point guard tied Jason Kidd for second-place all-time on the NBA's assist list. With a pass to Victor Wembanyma, he passed Kidd with his 12,092nd career assist.

Paul now trails only all of Famer John Stockton. He's got a long way to go to catch the Utah Jazz great. Stockton retired with 15,086 assists, a record that a 39-year-old Paul does not project to challenge.

