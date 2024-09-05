Christian McCaffrey limited at 49ers practice with calf/Achilles injury that sidelined him through training camp

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as limited for San Francisco's practice Thursday with a calf/Achilles injury that sidelined him through training camp and the preseason.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters before practice that the Achilles designation was nothing new and related to the calf strain he suffered in early August at training camp. He did not indicate any concern about McCaffrey's availability for Monday's season opener against the New York Jets.

McCaffrey and the 49ers downplayed the injury as minor throughout training camp. McCaffrey said on August 9 that his absence from practice was "cautionary" and that if the 49ers had a game that day, he'd be ready to play.

Shanahan has stated throughout the preseason that he expects McCaffrey to be ready to play in Week 1. McCaffrey returned to practice for the first time on Tuesday, putting him on track to play Monday night.

A three-time All-Pro, McCaffrey led the league in rushing (1,459 yards) and yards from scrimmage (2,023) in 2023 and tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns (21) with Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. He was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

McCaffrey's dynamic playmaking abilities as a runner and pass catcher are integral to the success of San Francisco's offense. The 49ers enter the season on the heels of a Super Bowl appearance and are on the short list of favorites to advance to the Super Bowl again out of the NFC.